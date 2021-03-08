As India this year will commemorate the 75th year of its independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that this Independence Day the country will celebrate the spirit of the freedom struggle.

Speaking at the first committee meeting to mark 75 years of Independence on Monday, the Prime Minister said, "This year's 75th Independence Day will celebrate the spirit of freedom struggle and reflect the feeling of sacrifice. In this, there should be a tribute to the martyrs of the country and a resolve to build an India of their dreams. It will have a glimpse of the pride of Sanatan India and the glow of modern India as well."

He also added "We have to celebrate the festival of 75 years of independence while taking along 130 crore countrymen with us. Public participation is the basic spirit of this event."

Last week, the Centre constituted a 259-member high-level National Committee headed by the Prime Minister to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, which falls on 15 August, 2022. The celebrations will take place in a befitting manner at national and international level in the form of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The members of the panel include former president Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, NSA Ajit Doval, 28 chief ministers, artistes like Lata Mangeshkar, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, senior BJP leader LK Advani, almost all Union ministers and several governors.

Opposition leaders like Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati are also part of the committee.

On January 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021's first Mann ki Baat had appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.

