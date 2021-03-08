Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >75th Independence Day will celebrate spirit of freedom struggle: Narendra Modi

75th Independence Day will celebrate spirit of freedom struggle: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
2 min read . 04:43 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from ANI )

  • Celebrations will take place in a befitting manner at national and international level in the form of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
  • We have to celebrate the festival of 75 years of independence while taking along 130 crore countrymen with us. Public participation is the basic spirit of this event: Modi

As India this year will commemorate the 75th year of its independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that this Independence Day the country will celebrate the spirit of the freedom struggle.

As India this year will commemorate the 75th year of its independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that this Independence Day the country will celebrate the spirit of the freedom struggle.

Speaking at the first committee meeting to mark 75 years of Independence on Monday, the Prime Minister said, "This year's 75th Independence Day will celebrate the spirit of freedom struggle and reflect the feeling of sacrifice. In this, there should be a tribute to the martyrs of the country and a resolve to build an India of their dreams. It will have a glimpse of the pride of Sanatan India and the glow of modern India as well."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IPL teams expect up to 40% jump in revenue, eye digital sponsorship deals

3 min read . 04:56 PM IST

DIPAM, Niti Aayog officials to brainstorm on CPSE asset monetisation on Tuesday

1 min read . 04:55 PM IST

Sebi orders to attach bank, demat accounts of entities to recover 3.24 cr dues

1 min read . 04:53 PM IST

Germany plans aggressive Covid-19 vaccine rollout after slow start

2 min read . 04:50 PM IST

Speaking at the first committee meeting to mark 75 years of Independence on Monday, the Prime Minister said, "This year's 75th Independence Day will celebrate the spirit of freedom struggle and reflect the feeling of sacrifice. In this, there should be a tribute to the martyrs of the country and a resolve to build an India of their dreams. It will have a glimpse of the pride of Sanatan India and the glow of modern India as well."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IPL teams expect up to 40% jump in revenue, eye digital sponsorship deals

3 min read . 04:56 PM IST

DIPAM, Niti Aayog officials to brainstorm on CPSE asset monetisation on Tuesday

1 min read . 04:55 PM IST

Sebi orders to attach bank, demat accounts of entities to recover 3.24 cr dues

1 min read . 04:53 PM IST

Germany plans aggressive Covid-19 vaccine rollout after slow start

2 min read . 04:50 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He also added "We have to celebrate the festival of 75 years of independence while taking along 130 crore countrymen with us. Public participation is the basic spirit of this event."

Last week, the Centre constituted a 259-member high-level National Committee headed by the Prime Minister to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, which falls on 15 August, 2022. The celebrations will take place in a befitting manner at national and international level in the form of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The members of the panel include former president Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, NSA Ajit Doval, 28 chief ministers, artistes like Lata Mangeshkar, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, senior BJP leader LK Advani, almost all Union ministers and several governors.

Opposition leaders like Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati are also part of the committee.

On January 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021's first Mann ki Baat had appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.