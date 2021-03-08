75th Independence Day will celebrate spirit of freedom struggle: Narendra Modi

Speaking at the first committee meeting to mark 75 years of Independence on Monday, the Prime Minister said, "This year's 75th Independence Day will celebrate the spirit of freedom struggle and reflect the feeling of sacrifice. In this, there should be a tribute to the martyrs of the country and a resolve to build an India of their dreams. It will have a glimpse of the pride of Sanatan India and the glow of modern India as well."

