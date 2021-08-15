Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation during the 75th India Independence Day, said nothing can stop India's dreams and aspirations from being fulfilled in the 21st century. The prime minister said "Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity".

Expressing his faith in the youth of the country, PM Modi added said, "I am not a prophet, I believe in the fruits of action. I have faith in the youth of the country".

मैं भविष्य़दृष्टा नहीं हूं, मैं कर्म के फल पर विश्वास रखता हूं।



मेरा विश्वास देश के युवाओं पर है।



मेरा विश्वास देश की बहनों-बेटियों, देश के किसानों, देश के प्रोफेशनल्स पर है।



मेरा विश्वास देश की बहनों-बेटियों, देश के किसानों, देश के प्रोफेशनल्स पर है।

ये Can Do Generation है, ये हर लक्ष्य हासिल कर सकती है: PM

Motivating the countrymen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is the right and precious time for India's development. And then he concluded his around 90-minute long speech by reciting a poem which translates as:

"It's time, right time

Precious time of India,

There's a power of innumerable arms,

There is patriotism everywhere,

You get up and wave the tricolor,

Hoist India's fate,

It's time, right time,

Precious time of India,

There's nothing that you can't achieve,

You get up and start working,

Know your potential,

Know your duty to all,

This is the precious time of India,

It's time, right time".

यही समय है, सही समय है,



भारत का अनमोल समय है।



असंख्य भुजाओं की शक्ति है,



हर तरफ़ देश की भक्ति है,



तुम उठो तिरंगा लहरा दो,



भारत के भाग्य को फहरा दो: PM

यही समय है, सही समय है, भारत का अनमोल समय है।



कुछ ऐसा नहीं जो कर ना सको,



कुछ ऐसा नहीं जो पा ना सको,



तुम उठ जाओ, तुम जुट जाओ,



सामर्थ्य को अपने पहचानो,



कर्तव्य को अपने सब जानो,



भारत का ये अनमोल समय है,



यही समय है, सही समय है: PM

