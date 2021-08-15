OPEN APP
75th Independence Day: ‘Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai,’ PM Modi recites poem at Red Fort

75th Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort . (AFP)
75th Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort . (AFP)
 Updated: 15 Aug 2021, 10:02 AM IST

  • India Independence Day 2021: PM Modi said nothing can stop India's dreams and aspirations from being fulfilled in the 21st century
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is the right and precious time for the development of the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation during the 75th India Independence Day, said nothing can stop India's dreams and aspirations from being fulfilled in the 21st century. The prime minister said "Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity".

Expressing his faith in the youth of the country, PM Modi added said, "I am not a prophet, I believe in the fruits of action. I have faith in the youth of the country".

 

Motivating the countrymen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is the right and precious time for India's development. And then he concluded his around 90-minute long speech by reciting a poem which translates as:

"It's time, right time

Precious time of India,

There's a power of innumerable arms,

There is patriotism everywhere,

You get up and wave the tricolor,

Hoist India's fate,

It's time, right time,

Precious time of India,

There's nothing that you can't achieve,

You get up and start working,

Know your potential,

Know your duty to all,

This is the precious time of India,

It's time, right time".

