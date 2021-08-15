1 min read.Updated: 15 Aug 2021, 10:02 AM ISTLivemint
India Independence Day 2021: PM Modi said nothing can stop India's dreams and aspirations from being fulfilled in the 21st century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is the right and precious time for the development of the country
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation during the 75th India Independence Day, said nothing can stop India's dreams and aspirations from being fulfilled in the 21st century. The prime minister said "Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity".
21वीं सदी में भारत के सपनों और आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने से कोई भी बाधा रोक नहीं सकती।
हमारी ताकत हमारी जीवटता है, हमारी ताकत हमारी एकजुटता है।
हमारी प्राणशक्ति, राष्ट्र प्रथम, सदैव प्रथम की भावना है: PM @narendramodi
Motivating the countrymen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is the right and precious time for India's development. And then he concluded his around 90-minute long speech by reciting a poem which translates as: