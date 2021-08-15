Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >75th Independence Day: ‘Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai,’ PM Modi recites poem at Red Fort

75th Independence Day: ‘Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai,’ PM Modi recites poem at Red Fort

Premium
75th Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort .
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

  • India Independence Day 2021: PM Modi said nothing can stop India's dreams and aspirations from being fulfilled in the 21st century
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is the right and precious time for the development of the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation during the 75th India Independence Day, said nothing can stop India's dreams and aspirations from being fulfilled in the 21st century. The prime minister said "Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation during the 75th India Independence Day, said nothing can stop India's dreams and aspirations from being fulfilled in the 21st century. The prime minister said "Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity".

Expressing his faith in the youth of the country, PM Modi added said, "I am not a prophet, I believe in the fruits of action. I have faith in the youth of the country".

Expressing his faith in the youth of the country, PM Modi added said, "I am not a prophet, I believe in the fruits of action. I have faith in the youth of the country".

 

 

Motivating the countrymen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is the right and precious time for India's development. And then he concluded his around 90-minute long speech by reciting a poem which translates as:

Motivating the countrymen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is the right and precious time for India's development. And then he concluded his around 90-minute long speech by reciting a poem which translates as:

"It's time, right time

"It's time, right time

Precious time of India,

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Precious time of India,

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

There's a power of innumerable arms,

There's a power of innumerable arms,

There is patriotism everywhere,

There is patriotism everywhere,

You get up and wave the tricolor,

You get up and wave the tricolor,

Hoist India's fate,

Hoist India's fate,

It's time, right time,

It's time, right time,

Precious time of India,

Precious time of India,

There's nothing that you can't achieve,

There's nothing that you can't achieve,

You get up and start working,

You get up and start working,

Know your potential,

Know your potential,

Know your duty to all,

Know your duty to all,

This is the precious time of India,

This is the precious time of India,

It's time, right time".

It's time, right time".

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!