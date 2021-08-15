Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation during the 75th India Independence Day, said nothing can stop India's dreams and aspirations from being fulfilled in the 21st century. The prime minister said "Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity".
Expressing his faith in the youth of the country, PM Modi added said, "I am not a prophet, I believe in the fruits of action. I have faith in the youth of the country".
Motivating the countrymen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is the right and precious time for India's development. And then he concluded his around 90-minute long speech by reciting a poem which translates as:
There's a power of innumerable arms,
There is patriotism everywhere,
You get up and wave the tricolor,
There's nothing that you can't achieve,
You get up and start working,
This is the precious time of India,
