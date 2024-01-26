Showcasing a significant stride towards gender inclusivity in the country's armed forces, women officers marched on the Kartavya Path in Delhi on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day.

Republic Day 2024 LIVE

One contingent, including 144 personnel had all women soldiers, including 60 from the Army and the remaining from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) also comprised only women personnel.

Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes and quotes to mark the 75th Gantantra Diwas

Here's a look at the all-women contingent for the Republic Day Parade 2024:

Republic Day parade 2024: Delhi Police Women contingent

For the first time in history, Delhi Police's all-women contingent marched down the Kartavya Path on Republic Day.

Shweta K Sugathan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, led the all-women contingent of the Delhi Police on Friday. Sugathan had led the male marching contingents in 2023 too, when a woman officer led the male soldiers for the first time.

Madras Regiment, India's oldest infantry, marches through Kartavya Path | Video

The Delhi Police contingent comprised one female gazetted officer, three women sub-inspectors, 44 women head-constables, and 100 women constables, all draped in red 'safa'.

The Delhi Police's all-women pipe band also participated in the march which was led by band master sub inspector Ruyangunuo Kense.

Republic Day: PM Narendra Modi's yellow pagdi pays homage to Lord Ram

This year, the Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band comprised four women sub-inspectors and 81 women constables. The band played the "Delhi Police Song".