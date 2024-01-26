75th Republic Day 2024: From Armed forces to Delhi Police, women steal the show at Kartavya Path | Watch videos
Republic Day 2024: Delhi Police's all-women contingent marched down the Kartavya Path for the first time in history.
Showcasing a significant stride towards gender inclusivity in the country's armed forces, women officers marched on the Kartavya Path in Delhi on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day.
Republic Day parade 2024: Armed Forces Medical Services women contingent
The Armed Forces Medical Services was led by Major Srishti Khullar. The all-women contingent also comprised Captain Amba Samant from the Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana from the Indian Navy, and Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya from the Indian Air Force, serving as the squadron officers.
The procession was followed by 144 officers from the Military Nursing Service.
Republic Day Parade 2024: Indian Coast Guard
Indian Coast Guard's all-women contingent also participated in the 75th Republic Day parade.
Republic Day parade 2024: BSF all-women contingent
Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women contingent marched in this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.
An Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers led a total of 144 women BSF constables marching down Kartavya Path.
Of the total participants, a maximum of 27 belong to West Bengal, 10 each from Jammu and Kashmir as well as Punjab, 12 from the North East, and others from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and other states.
Republic Day parade 2024: IAF's Women Agniveer Vayu contingent
Women Agniveer Vayu soldiers also participated in the Indian Air Force contingent for the Republic Day parade.
"Proud to wear the blues. Proud to march together. Proud to be a part of Republic Day 2024." IAF posted on X.
