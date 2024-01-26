Showcasing a significant stride towards gender inclusivity in the country's armed forces, women officers marched on the Kartavya Path in Delhi on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One contingent, including 144 personnel had all women soldiers, including 60 from the Army and the remaining from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) also comprised only women personnel.

Here's a look at the all-women contingent for the Republic Day Parade 2024:

Republic Day parade 2024: Delhi Police Women contingent For the first time in history, Delhi Police's all-women contingent marched down the Kartavya Path on Republic Day.

Shweta K Sugathan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, led the all-women contingent of the Delhi Police on Friday. Sugathan had led the male marching contingents in 2023 too, when a woman officer led the male soldiers for the first time.

The Delhi Police contingent comprised one female gazetted officer, three women sub-inspectors, 44 women head-constables, and 100 women constables, all draped in red 'safa'.

The Delhi Police's all-women pipe band also participated in the march which was led by band master sub inspector Ruyangunuo Kense.

This year, the Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band comprised four women sub-inspectors and 81 women constables. The band played the "Delhi Police Song".

Republic Day parade 2024: Armed Forces Medical Services women contingent The Armed Forces Medical Services was led by Major Srishti Khullar. The all-women contingent also comprised Captain Amba Samant from the Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana from the Indian Navy, and Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya from the Indian Air Force, serving as the squadron officers.

The procession was followed by 144 officers from the Military Nursing Service.

Republic Day Parade 2024: Indian Coast Guard Indian Coast Guard's all-women contingent also participated in the 75th Republic Day parade.

Republic Day parade 2024: BSF all-women contingent Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women contingent marched in this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

An Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers led a total of 144 women BSF constables marching down Kartavya Path.

Of the total participants, a maximum of 27 belong to West Bengal, 10 each from Jammu and Kashmir as well as Punjab, 12 from the North East, and others from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and other states.

Republic Day parade 2024: IAF's Women Agniveer Vayu contingent Women Agniveer Vayu soldiers also participated in the Indian Air Force contingent for the Republic Day parade.

"Proud to wear the blues. Proud to march together. Proud to be a part of Republic Day 2024." IAF posted on X.

