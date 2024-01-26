India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today (26 January, Friday), marking the adoption of the constitution on this day in 1950. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The constituent assembly held its first session in December 1946 and the last session in November 1949, following which the constitution was enacted a year later with Dr BR Ambedkar as the head of the drafting committee.

The theme of this year's Republic Day is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Republic Day LIVE updates 75th Republic Day 2024: Here's all you need to know The Republic Day 2024 ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. Google Doodle celebrates India's 75th Republic Day. See here

Republic Day is celebrated with the President unfurling the national flag, followed by spectacular military and cultural pageantry. President Droupadi Murmu will hoist the national flag at 8 am at Kartavya Path today. R-Day eve: President Murmu speaks on Ram temple, ISRO missions, Paris Olympics

The Republic Day parade will commence at 10:30 am at Delhi's Kartavya Path today. The parade will continue for around 90 minutes. Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch live streaming. Details here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day Parade.

For the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by women artists. It will also witness the maiden participation of an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes and quotes to mark the 75th Gantantra Diwas

A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the parade.

Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year.

A total of 25 tableaux--16 states/UTs and nine ministries/departments--will roll down the Kartavya Path during the parade. The States/UTs are-- Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. The ministries are-- Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Culture, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Election Commission of India, and Central Public Works Department (CPWD). Republic Day 2024: Over 1,100 personnel awarded Gallantry and Service medals

On 29 January, the Beating Retreat ceremony will be held at Vijay Chowk. It is held annually on January 29 at Vijay Chowk and is a centuries-old tradition that dates back to the early 1950s, when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. It marks a centuries-old military tradition when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield, and returned to the camps at sunset at the sound of the retreat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!