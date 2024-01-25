Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch live streaming. Check details
India will observe its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, with grand regimental parades in Delhi. French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest.
On January 26, 2024, India will observe its 75th Republic Day, honoring the adoption of the Constitution of India. The capital city, Delhi, will witness grand regimental parades on Rajpath, featuring the participation of the Indian army, navy, air force, police, and paramilitary organizations.