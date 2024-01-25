On January 26, 2024, India will observe its 75th Republic Day, honoring the adoption of the Constitution of India. The capital city, Delhi, will witness grand regimental parades on Rajpath, featuring the participation of the Indian army, navy, air force, police, and paramilitary organizations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been extended an invitation to serve as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, is scheduled to arrive in Jaipur on January 25.

Where to watch the celebrations? The Republic Day Parade for the year 2024 will be broadcast on Doordarshan TV channel, commencing at 09:30 am IST on January 26, 2024.

How to watch the 75th Republic Day parade celebrations?

The live coverage of the Republic Day Parade 2024 will be streamed on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan and All India Radio. Additionally, these channels will provide live sign language interpretation for the Republic Day commentary.

Republic Day Parade 2024: Time and Details

Date: January 26

Day: Friday

Starting Time: 9:30-10:00 am

Parade Path: Vijay Chowk to India Gate

Parade Distance: 5 km

Venue: Kartavya Path, New Delhi

Ticket Price: ₹500 and ₹20 for reserved or unreserved seats.

Furthermore, the Indian Army has implemented heightened security measures along the Line of Control in Gurez, Bandipora, Jammu, and Kashmir, deploying snipers and employing the latest technology for night patrols. Additionally, security has been strengthened in Odisha, particularly in areas affected by Naxal activities, in anticipation of Republic Day celebrations.

Major General Sumit Mehta announced on Tuesday that the Republic Day Parade will feature, for the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent. This contingent will include women troops from the Army's military police and members from the other two services.

The 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path will center around women, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' as the main thematic focuses.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been chosen as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations, marking the sixth occasion that a French president has held this role. Additionally, the French contingent is set to participate in the parade for the second time.

The Republic Day festivities this year showcase significant women's participation, and a noteworthy aspect is the invitation extended to around 13,000 special guests to witness the parade. This approach aligns with the Government's vision of Jan Bhagidari, aiming to provide an opportunity for people from diverse backgrounds to actively engage in the national festival.

(With inputs from agencies)

