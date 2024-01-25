75th Republic Day: French President Emmanuel Macron, has been invited as a Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, will arrive in Jaipur on January 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are top 10 things to know about President Emmanuel Macron's visit:-

President Macron will begin his visit by touring the Amber Fort. Later, he will be received by PM Modi, and the two leaders will tour the pink city together.

Macron's visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Ahead of the French President's visit, the pink city of Jaipur has been decked up with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron.

Macron is visiting India as the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations on the invitation of PM Modi.

On this occasion, a French armed forces contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside India troops and aviators.

Macron will "tour Amber Fort and interact with artisans, stakeholders in Indo-French cultural projects, as well as students. Thereafter, he will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders will visit a few landmarks of the Pink City together, including Jantar Mantar," according to an official statement. Following their tour, the two leaders will hold in-depth bilateral talks.

Notably, Macron has previously been in India on a state visit in March 2018 and on an official visit in September 2023 for the Delhi G20 Summit. Moreover, he has welcomed PM Modi to France on four occasions.

During his visit, Macon will be accompanied, among others, by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (Culture); a C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs and mid-caps; and other eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day. Furthermore, it comes months after PM Modi's Paris trip on France's Bastille Day on July 14, 2023.

A contingent from the French armed forces will actively participate in the Republic Day parade, a symbol of the strengthened defense ties between India and France.

