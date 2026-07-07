76% of Indian consumers prefer phone calls over digital channels; spam remains a concern, shows new report

Truecaller on Tuesday released a report showing that voice calls continue to be the most trusted and preferred mode of business communication in India, even as growing concerns over spam and unidentified callers are reducing consumer willingness to answer incoming calls.

The report, commissioned by Truecaller in collaboration with Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) and research firm Kantar, found that 76% of Indian consumers prefer speaking over the phone instead of using digital channels. However, 79% of businesses said customers frequently ignore calls originating from unknown numbers.

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Voice calls are no longer ignored but filtered “As digital touchpoints multiply, customers are becoming more selective about what they engage with. Voice is no longer being ignored - it is now being filtered,” the report said in a statement.

The study surveyed more than 500 business-to-business (B2B) organisations and 1,000 consumers across 17 Indian cities, highlighting changing communication preferences and the growing importance of building trust in business interactions.

According to the findings, voice calls continue to rank ahead of email, SMS and chat as the most trusted business communication channel. Despite this, trust in voice communication is gradually weakening as spam calls, a lack of caller context, inconsistent caller identification and poorly timed outreach have made consumers increasingly reluctant to answer even legitimate business calls.

Verified caller identity to improve answer rates The report found that 49% of consumers would be more likely to engage with businesses if they could schedule callbacks at a convenient time. Other factors that could improve engagement include displaying verified caller identities and providing a preview of the purpose of the call. On the business side, organisations are increasingly prioritising verified caller identity (64%), authentication badges and call-purpose previews to improve answer rates.

Priyam Bose, Global Head, Truecaller for Business GTM (Go To Market), said in the statement: “India does not have a calling problem. It has a trust and attention problem. Consumers today expect to know who is calling, why they are calling, and whether it is worth their time. At Truecaller, we are focused on enabling verified identity and contextual communication to help businesses rebuild trust and improve engagement. Our report clearly reveals the opportunities for businesses to invest in the right customer experience.”

The research also highlighted a disconnect between why businesses rely on voice calls and how they evaluate their effectiveness. While 41% of businesses said they use voice communication primarily to build trust and strengthen brand perception, the performance metrics they monitor focus largely on operational efficiency. Response rate (72%), time to resolution (57%) and cost per interaction (53%) remain the most commonly tracked indicators.

According to the report, these traditional metrics fail to fully capture the broader value of voice communication, including higher customer satisfaction (42%), stronger customer retention (36%) and the sense of reassurance and personal connection that automated communication channels often cannot provide.

“While regulatory frameworks such as DLT and the use of 140 and 1600 number series aim to classify promotional and service calls, consumers may still receive essential service calls despite DND preferences, making recognisable identity and clear context critical to driving engagement,” the report said.