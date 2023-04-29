76% believe Mann Ki Baat has introduced the real Bharat to the country: Survey1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:33 PM IST
Forty per cent of respondents mentioned ‘education’, while 26% said ‘information about grassroots innovators’ as the most influential topic
NEW DELHI: Around 76% of Indian media persons believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat has played a significant role in introducing the real Bharat to countrymen, a special study conducted by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has said.
