Home / News / India /  76% believe Mann Ki Baat has introduced the real Bharat to the country: Survey
Back

NEW DELHI: Around 76% of Indian media persons believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat has played a significant role in introducing the real Bharat to countrymen, a special study conducted by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has said.

The progarmme has initiated a trend where people are now more aware of the things in other parts of the country and they have started appreciating them.

According to IIMC Director General Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, the study was conducted by the Outreach Department of the Institute between April 12 and 25, 2023.

A total of 890 persons associated with the media—media persons, media faculty, media researchers and media students—from 116 media houses, academic institutions and universities across the country participated in the study. Of these, 326 were women and 564 were men, and 66% of the respondents were between the age group of 18 and 25 years.

The study found that 12% of respondents use radio, 15% television and 37% use internet-based platforms to listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Seventy-six per cent of the respondents feel that they are a participant in the democratic process by listening to PM Modi on various issues in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Prof. Dwivedi pointed out that the study also tried to understand which issue discussed by the Prime Minister in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had the most influence. In response, 40% of respondents mentioned ‘education’, while 26% said ‘information about grassroots innovators’ as the most influential topic.

When the respondents were asked how they listen to the programme if they miss any episode, 63% said they prefer YouTube over other mediums.

