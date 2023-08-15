comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ News / India/  ‘76 years after wresting our freedom’: Anand Mahindra on 77th Independence Day
Back

Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra who has been active on social media platforms for posting interesting and motivational posts on Tuesday shared the video of an Indian conducting his finest orchestra in a tribute to the 77th Independence Day of India.

Sharing the visuals on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mahindra said, “The World is indeed round. Things come full circle. 76 years after wresting our freedom from the British, an Indian CONDUCTS their finest orchestra in a tribute to our Independence. No better to wish you all a very Happy Independence Day."

Take a look at the video below,

Since being posted, the post garnered over 200k views and numerous wishes in the comment section. “Wow! Feel so proud! Chak de India," a user wrote. 

“Wow. Indeed amazing. We have come too great after what British left us. #HappyIndependenceDay," a second user said. 

A third user commented, “May this spirit of freedom lead us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence day Sir."

“Our Tiranga is every Indian’s Pride. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!" another user said. 

“Great indeed ...and proud indeed to be Indian, to feel Indian, and to breathe Indian," one more added. 

Meanwhile, African-American actress and singer Mary Millben has extended warm greetings to the people of the country, saying that the spirit of independence is not just a memory but a torch that continues to guide forward.

"As you stand on the brink of another Independence Day, let us reflect upon the extraordinary journey that has brought you here. On this historic occasion, you are not just commemorating a date; you are honouring the relentless spirit, the unwavering determination, and the undying hope that birthed a nation," Millben said in a statement.

The award-winning international singer asked Indians to embrace unity in diversity, to celebrate the power of togetherness, and harness the potential that lies within all of them.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 02:21 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout