Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra who has been active on social media platforms for posting interesting and motivational posts on Tuesday shared the video of an Indian conducting his finest orchestra in a tribute to the 77th Independence Day of India.

Sharing the visuals on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mahindra said, “The World is indeed round. Things come full circle. 76 years after wresting our freedom from the British, an Indian CONDUCTS their finest orchestra in a tribute to our Independence. No better to wish you all a very Happy Independence Day." Take a look at the video below,

Since being posted, the post garnered over 200k views and numerous wishes in the comment section. “Wow! Feel so proud! Chak de India," a user wrote.

“Wow. Indeed amazing. We have come too great after what British left us. #HappyIndependenceDay," a second user said.

A third user commented, “May this spirit of freedom lead us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence day Sir."

“Our Tiranga is every Indian’s Pride. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!" another user said.

“Great indeed ...and proud indeed to be Indian, to feel Indian, and to breathe Indian," one more added.

Meanwhile, African-American actress and singer Mary Millben has extended warm greetings to the people of the country, saying that the spirit of independence is not just a memory but a torch that continues to guide forward.

"As you stand on the brink of another Independence Day, let us reflect upon the extraordinary journey that has brought you here. On this historic occasion, you are not just commemorating a date; you are honouring the relentless spirit, the unwavering determination, and the undying hope that birthed a nation," Millben said in a statement.

The award-winning international singer asked Indians to embrace unity in diversity, to celebrate the power of togetherness, and harness the potential that lies within all of them.