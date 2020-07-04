765 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, death toll rises to 218

HYDERABAD : With the COVID-19 cases rising sharply across the country, Andhra Pradesh saw a surge of 727 new cases in last 24 hours. Apart from it, the state government also detected 32 positive cases from other states and six from other countries, taking the total number of cases to 765.

As per officials, 218 patients have also lost their lives in the state.

A total of 12 deaths have also been reported in last 24 hours. While three each case were reported from Kunool and Srikakulam, two each from Visakhapatnam and Chittoor. One case each was reported from Kadapa and Vizianagaram.

As many as 24,962 samples were tested in the states in last 24 hours. The latest number of cases took the total number of cases to 17,655. Of them 9,473 cases remained active. At least 8,008 patients have also been discharged.

Currently, Andhra Pradesh is 10th in the list of COVID-19 affected states in the country. Maharashtra continues to be the most affected state with 192,990 confirmed cases and 8,376 deaths.

Across the country 648,315 have been affected by the pandemic so far. Among them, 394,227 have recovered while 18,655 people have lost their lives.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via