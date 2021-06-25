As many as 776 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus infection during the second wave, according to data available by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 deaths, followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand 39, and Andhra Pradesh 38, the data showed.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic.

"Last year 748 doctors across India succumbed to COVID-19, while in the current second wave, in a short period we have lost 730 doctors," a doctor associated with the IMA said.

Recently, the IMA had also said that eight pregnant doctors lost their lives during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Two pregnant lady doctors succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, two from Telanagana, three from North India and one from Maharashtra," the IMA said.

India on Friday registered as many as 51,667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

At 2.98%, the daily positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 18 days on the trot.

Besides, India witnessed 1,329 COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 3,93,310.





