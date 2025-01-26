Republic Day 2025: ’Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhaan’: Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu, more leaders extend wishes

Republic Day 2025: India celebrates its 76th Republic Day today i.e. on 26th January 2025. Political leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikaarjun Kharge, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, UP CM Yogi Adityanath among others have extended their heartfelt wishes to the nation.

Republic Day 2025 LIVE 76th Republic Day 2025 wishes Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extends greetings to the nation and wrote, “Greetings and Best Wishes to fellow citizens on our 76th Republic Day. As we enter the final quarter of our independence century, let us determinedly work to realize #ViksitBharat at 2047, anchored in our unwavering commitment to Nation First. Let us nurture and blossom our civilisational ethos of social harmony, family values, environmental protection, Swadeshi spirit, and civic duties."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his heartfelt wishes to all countrymen. Taking to X, he wrote, "Our Constitution, based on the values ​​of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity of our great freedom fighters, is the pride of the Indian Republic, it is the protective shield of every Indian irrespective of religion, caste, region, language - it is the duty of all of us to respect and protect it. Jai Hind, Jai India, Jai Constitution.”

Congress chief Mallikaarjun Kharge extended warm Republic Day wishes to the nation on behalf of the Indian National Congress. Sharing a statement by the party, he wrote, “This year, we complete 75 years of adopting the conscience keeper and soul of the Indian Republic – the Constitution of India. Sharing my message on the same. Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhaan”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath who unfurled the national flag said, “...On this day in 1950, India implemented its Constitution in which it was decided to start its new journey as a sovereign democratic republic of India. After a long struggle, this country became independent on 15 August 1947. Many freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Dr BR Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad gave freedom to the country... Today, on this occasion when we are completing 75 years of the implementation of the Constitution of India, I salute those great sons of Mother India, martyrs, who gave freedom to the country... The Constitution of India is the biggest guide to give the message of justice to every citizen of our India, to establish an equal, strong society and to bind them in the thread of unity...”