Delhi Police have released an advisory regarding the rehearsals for Wednesday’s Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations. According to the advisory, Vijay Chowk, the venue for Beating Retreat, will be closed to general traffic from 2 pm to 9:30 pm on both Monday and Tuesday (January 27 and 28).

Take a look at Traffic restrictions Traffic will be restricted on several key roads, including Rafi Marg (between the roundabouts at Sunehri Masjid and Krishi Bhawan), Raisina Road (from the Krishi Bhawan roundabout to Vijay Chowk), sections beyond the Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, the Krishna Menon Marg roundabout, and the Sunehri Masjid roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, as well as on Kartavya Path (between Vijay Chowk and the C-Hexagon), the advisory stated.

Motorists and the general public are advised to take alternative routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road, among others.

(1) Buses traveling from Shanti Path, Vinay Marg, and Sardar Patel Marg towards Central Secretariat and Connaught Place will follow Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, Vande Matram Marg, the Shankar Road roundabout, and Sheikh Mujilbur Rehman Road.

Buses heading to Central Secretariat will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg, Mandir Marg, and Shankar Road.

(3) Buses bound for Connaught Place will follow Mandir Marg, Kali Bari Marg, and Baba Khadak Singh Marg, returning via Bhagat Singh Marg, Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg, Shankar Road, and Vande Matram Marg.

(4) Buses heading to Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, and ISBT Kashmiri Gate from the south side will take Ring Road from AIIMS towards Dhaula Kuan and continue via Ridge Road, Rani Jhansi Road.

(5) Buses from the Ashram side heading to Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, and ISBT Kashmiri Gate will take Ashram Chowk, Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan, and then proceed via Raj Ghat.

(6) Buses heading towards South and South East Delhi from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, and Kashmiri Gate will follow Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rajghat, Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan, and Ashram Chowk. Buses from Vikas Marg bound for the South will take Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan, and Ashram Chowk.

(8) Buses from Connaught Place via Kasturba Gandhi Marg heading towards India Gate will take Minto Road, DDU Marg, IP Flyover, Ring Road, and Sarai Kale Khan.