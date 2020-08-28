New Delhi: With a record spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 count reached 33.87 lakh on Friday and 1,057 patients died of the virus in the last 24 hours.

Health Ministry said that the country's coronavirus case count now stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The total death toll has reached 61,529.

Maharashtra reported 14,361 new cases and 331 deaths today. The total count of reported COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 7,47,995 including 1,80,718 active cases, 5,43,170 recoveries and 23,775 deaths.

In Tamil Nadu, 5,996 new cases, 5,752 recoveries and 102 deaths were reported today. The total count of COVID cases in the state has risen to 4,09,238 including 52,506 active cases, 3,49,682 recovered cases and 7,050 deaths.

Delhi reported 1,808 new cases and 20 deaths. The total count of cases in the national capital stands at 1,69,412 including 1,51,473 recoveries, 13,550 active cases and 4,389 deaths.

Karnataka detected 8,960 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the total positive cases to 3,18,752 including 136 deaths, 7,464 discharges and 86,347 active cases.

Kerala recorded 2,543 new COVID-19 cases and 2,097 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand at 23,111 and there are 45,858 recoveries.

Goa saw 523 new cases and state's total case count has risen to 16,006 including 3,535 active cases, 12,296 recovered cases and 175 deaths.

In Andhra Pradesh, the total count of COVID-19 cases crossed four lakh mark with the state reporting 10,526 new cases and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases and deaths stands at 96,191 and 3,714 respectively.

In Uttar Pradesh, 5447 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 52,651. The number of cured and discharged patients stands at 1,57,879 and death toll is 3,294.

West Bengal reported 2,982 new cases, 3,286 recoveries and 56 deaths today. The total count of COVID cases stands at 1,53,754 in the state, including 26,349 active cases, 1,24,332 discharged cases and 3,073 deaths.

Rajasthan reported 1,355 new cases and 12 deaths today. The total count of cases in the state is now 77,370 including 14,320 active cases and 1,017 deaths.

Punjab reported 1,555 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths. The total count of cases is now 49,378 including 33,008 recoveries and 1,307 deaths.

Haryana reported 1,298 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths today. The total case count stands at 60,596 including 49,710 recoveries and 661 deaths.

In Himachal Pradesh, the total number reported COVID-19 cases is now 5,566 including 1,473 active cases, 4,018 recoveries and 31 deaths.

Manipur reported two deaths and 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The total number of cases in the state is 5,843, including 1,759 active cases, 4,057 recoveries and 27 deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 696 new cases today - 202 from Jammu division and 494 from Kashmir division.

The total number of cases in the Union Territory is now 35,831 including 7,781 active cases, 27,372 recoveries and 678 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via