77% of tech professionals to look for new jobs in 2021: Report

Bengaluru: Around 77% of technology professionals will voluntarily leave their current jobs and look for new ones in 2021, according to a Michael Page Talent 2021 report.

Lack of growth opportunities, potential for higher pay and better benefits, and underutilized skills are some of the factors that would prompt these professionals to leave their jobs, the report said.

To retain talent and minimize attrition levels, IT companies have employed various talent attraction strategies such as competitive remuneration and benefits package, remote/flexible work arrangements, professional development opportunities, and constant technology advancement.

“Tech professionals are currently in great demand. Hence, it is pertinent for employers to consider remote and hybrid working models to expand the candidate pool to attract the best talent. Entrepreneurs who have had a stellar track record are now looking to shut shop and explore new opportunities due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic. And with that, companies can look to hire these entrepreneurial talents for their growth startups," the report said.

Skills in artificial intelligence and machine learning will be in high demand as there has been high adoption and migration to cloud across public, private and hybrid models. Larger organizations are building capabilities in automation and digital transformation, with a specific focus on Industry 4.0 in manufacturing setups.

The average salaries in the sector will increase 15-25% from what is currently drawn, the report said. Cloud architects, full stack engineers, and head of engineering roles are among the most popular.





