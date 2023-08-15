comScore
77th Independence Day: Beating the Retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border
As India is celebrating 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, Beating the Retreat ceremony was held at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar district.

A huge number of people arrived at the Attari-Wagah border to view the Beating the Retreat ceremony.

The ceremony full of patriotism and enthusiasim is held daily at the India-Pakistan border.

The well rehearsed performance on both sides of the border starts with the high kicks and marching.

 

Amid the loud music, people were cheering the Indian BSF soldiers.

The band of the Indian armed forces performed patriotic songs at Attari-Wagah border on Independence Day.

BSF women soldiers performed at Attari-Wagah border.

The Attari-Wagah is the joint check post onthe India-Pakistan border.

According to history,after the partition there was no designated border between the two nations on the road connecting Lahore and Amritsar for two months. 

In an order of the day issued on 11 October 1947 by Brigadier Mohinder Singh Chopra, he emphasised on the need for peace in Amritsar district without delay.

“Be an enthusiast, and go forward with the task of restoring peace and tranquility and foster brotherly relations, remember the only way to ensure safe evacuation of your kith and kin is to allow Muslim convoys to go untouched…," Brigadier Chopra wrote in the order, according to a report by  Indianexpress.com.

A plaque at the bottom of the flagstaff on the Attari-Wagah joint check post can still be seen which bears the words: “Foundation stone of this flag staff was laid by Brig Mohinder Singh Chopra on 11th Oct 1947." 

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 07:49 PM IST
