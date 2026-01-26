Subscribe

77th Republic Day parade: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dons blue kurta, Nehru jacket, vibrant turban

On 26 January 2026, Prime Minister Modi wore a vibrant multi-coloured turban, reflecting India's cultural heritage, along with a light blue Nehru jacket and dark blue kurta. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated26 Jan 2026, 11:05 AM IST
77th Republic Day parade: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dons blue kurta, Nehru jacket, vibrant turban (Screengrab from YouTube/Doordarshan National)

For the 77th Republic Day on 26 January 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of wearing a distinctive turban that reflects India’s cultural heritage.

Today, PM Modi is wearing a light blue Nehru jacket over a neatly-tailored dark blue kurta. His most striking feature is the vibrant turban.

It is a traditional multi-coloured safa with red as the base, decorated with yellow patterns and a hint of green. The turban adds cultural depth and regional pride to his attire.

The prime minister paid tribute at the National War Memorial and maintained a 2-minute silence in memory of the martyrs. He then proceeded to Kartavya Path for the 77th Republic Day parade.

PM Modi’s Republic Day look in 2015-2017

In 2015, during his first Republic Day as Prime Minister, he wore a peacock-style multi-coloured Bandhani turban. US President Barack Obama attended as the Chief Guest.

In 2016, he chose a yellow turban with pink-red stripes and a cream bandhgala suit. It was followed in 2017 by a pink turban with silver lines.

PM Modi’s Republic Day look in 2018 - 2021

In 2018, PM Modi wore a yellow-and-red turban with a cream kurta and a black jacket. Later, he appeared in a red Halari pagdi with yellow dots, gifted by Jamnagar’s royal family.

In 2019, a multi-coloured turban with yellow, red and green shades showed India’s diversity. In 2020, he chose a Bandhej turban, inspired by textiles from Gujarat and Rajasthan.

PM Modi’s Republic Day look in 2022-2025

In 2022, he skipped a turban and wore a traditional Uttarakhand cap featuring the Brahma Kamal, the state flower.

In 2023, he returned to turbans with a bright Leheria Pheta. Its flowing patterns reflected Rajasthani and Maharashtrian culture.

In 2024, he chose a yellow, pink and white Bandhani turban, paying tribute to Lord Ram and Rajasthan’s tie-dye craft. Last year, Prime Minister Modi wore a saffron-and-red striped safa symbolising courage, royalty and cultural pride.

 
 
