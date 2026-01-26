77th Republic Day parade: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dons blue kurta, Nehru jacket, vibrant turban

For the 77th Republic Day on 26 January 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of wearing a distinctive turban that reflects India’s cultural heritage.
Today, PM Modi is wearing a light blue Nehru jacket over a neatly-tailored dark blue kurta. His most striking feature is the vibrant turban.
It is a traditional multi-coloured safa with red as the base, decorated with yellow patterns and a hint of green. The turban adds cultural depth and regional pride to his attire.
The prime minister paid tribute at the National War Memorial and maintained a 2-minute silence in memory of the martyrs. He then proceeded to Kartavya Path for the 77th Republic Day parade.
In 2015, during his first Republic Day as Prime Minister, he wore a peacock-style multi-coloured Bandhani turban. US President Barack Obama attended as the Chief Guest.
In 2016, he chose a yellow turban with pink-red stripes and a cream bandhgala suit. It was followed in 2017 by a pink turban with silver lines.
In 2018, PM Modi wore a yellow-and-red turban with a cream kurta and a black jacket. Later, he appeared in a red Halari pagdi with yellow dots, gifted by Jamnagar’s royal family.
In 2019, a multi-coloured turban with yellow, red and green shades showed India’s diversity. In 2020, he chose a Bandhej turban, inspired by textiles from Gujarat and Rajasthan.
In 2022, he skipped a turban and wore a traditional Uttarakhand cap featuring the Brahma Kamal, the state flower.
In 2023, he returned to turbans with a bright Leheria Pheta. Its flowing patterns reflected Rajasthani and Maharashtrian culture.
In 2024, he chose a yellow, pink and white Bandhani turban, paying tribute to Lord Ram and Rajasthan’s tie-dye craft. Last year, Prime Minister Modi wore a saffron-and-red striped safa symbolising courage, royalty and cultural pride.