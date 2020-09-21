78 new flight routes approved under Phase 1 of UDAN 4.0: Govt

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday said 78 new routes have been identified and approved under Phase 1 of UDAN 4.0 and that 100 airports/heliports/water aerodromes will Be developed by 2024 under RCS UDAN. Airports Authority of India, the Implementing Agency is in the process of awarding these routes to the Selected Airline Operators (SAOs), government said. 4th round of bidding has commenced on 3 December, 2019

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday said 78 new routes have been identified and approved under Phase 1 of UDAN 4.0 and that 100 airports/heliports/water aerodromes will Be developed by 2024 under RCS UDAN. Airports Authority of India, the Implementing Agency is in the process of awarding these routes to the Selected Airline Operators (SAOs), government said. 4th round of bidding has commenced on 3 December, 2019

After three rounds of bidding under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- Ude Deshka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), pre-COVID, 688 valid routes were awarded, out of which 281 routes were operationalized. After suspension of domestic flight operations from 25 March-24 May, domestic air services including RCS operations have recommenced with effect from 25.05.2020.

After three rounds of bidding under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- Ude Deshka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), pre-COVID, 688 valid routes were awarded, out of which 281 routes were operationalized. After suspension of domestic flight operations from 25 March-24 May, domestic air services including RCS operations have recommenced with effect from 25.05.2020. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to see the complete list of routes awarded and commenced under RCS-UDAN.

In a written reply Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Rajya Sabha spelt out the reasons for non-operationalisation of few UDAN routes:

i) Lack of infrastructure at civil airports due to non-availability of land, delay related to compliance of the regulations by the airport operators, lack of road connectivity to the airports.

ii) Non-completion of the process involved in obtaining Scheduled Commuter Operators Permit by the airlines.

Due to COVID-19, commencement of civil work of airports got delayed. Also, due to suspension of domestic operations, overall commencement of new routes got adversely affected.