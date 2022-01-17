78% of BFSI firms believe frauds could increase in next 2 years: Deloitte survey

"The impact of the pandemic has resulted in institutions across the globe operating in an entirely new environment. Increase in the use of digital channels for transactions by customers, on one hand, has contributed to the ease and speed of transactions. On the other, with evolving and complex business models and increased use of technology, existing fraud risk management frameworks have been introduced to newer and more complex challenges," said K.V. Karthik, partner, Financial Advisory, Deloitte India.