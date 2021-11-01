Covid vaccination coverage: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said 78% of India's eligible population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 38% have received both the shots.

"An extraordinary feat of an extraordinary nation! India has administered 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose to 78 per cent of the eligible population and 2nd dose to 38 per cent of the eligible people. Congratulations to all as we rapidly progress on our path to defeat the virus!" Mandaviya tweeted.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.31 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,06,32,634 sessions.

The Health Ministry said more than 112 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 13 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

