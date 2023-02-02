7.81 crore new rural households got tap water connection since 2019: Govt
- Cumulatively, a total of 11.05 crore households out of 19.36 crore households or 57% of all rural households now have tap water connection
NEW DELHI : More than 7.81 crore rural households have been provided tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission over last three years, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said on Thursday.
