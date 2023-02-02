7.81 crore new rural households got tap water connection since 2019: Govt

NEW DELHI : More than 7.81 crore rural households have been provided tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission over last three years, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said on Thursday.

Cumulatively, a total of 11.05 crore households out of 19.36 crore households or 57% of all rural households now have tap water connection.

In a written reply to a question, the minister informed the Lok Sabha that as on 31 January, 2023, out of 19.36 crore rural households in the country, around 11.06 crore (57.12%) are reported to have tap water supply.

At the time of the announcement of JJM, 3.23 crore (17%) rural households were reported to have tap water connections.

To ensure the timely and successful implementation of the Mission, the government has been regularly reviewing the implementation with respective state governments.

“Regular review meetings at highest level including conferences, workshops, video conferences are held as well as field visits by multi-disciplinary team are taken up wherein States are advised to plan and expedite the implementation to achieve the goal in a time-bound manner," it said.

For online monitoring, JJM–Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) and JJM–Dashboard have been put in place. The JJM Dashboard has been developed whereby the information on the progress of the Mission at state, district and panchayat levels are provided in public domain.

The provision has also been made for transparent online financial management through Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

“Water being a State subject, steps for augmentation, conservation and efficient management of water resources are primarily undertaken by the respective State Governments. Under JJM, the water sources which include inter alia groundwater (open well, borewell, tube well, handpumps, etc.), surface water (river, reservoir, lake, pond, springs, etc.) and rainwater stored in small tanks are being used as sources for drinking water supply schemes. Details of individual projects/ schemes for rural water supply projects including water source for scheme are not maintained centrally," it added.

Under the JJM Operational Guidelines States/ UTs are mandated to constitute Source Finding Committees who will review the water supply schemes for availability of potable water in adequate quantity in prescribed quality for the scheme design period.

In addition, provisions for taking up augmentation and strengthening of local and traditional drinking water sources in convergence with other schemes at village level such as MGNREGA, 15th Finance Commission tied grants to Rural Local Bodies (RLBs), Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP), state schemes, District Mineral Development Fund, CSR funds, community contribution, etc. have also been envisaged under the JJM.