The number of passengers who have travelled by domestic airlines in February 2021 was around 78.27 lakh, 36.71% lower than the same month last year, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

According to data from DGCA, the total number of passengers taking domestic flights in the two months, January and February, in 2021 stood at 155.61 lakh. This is down 38.13% from the same period of last year, it said.

While 69.11 lakh of them took private carriers in February, 9.16 lakh have taken the government-owned Air India airlines. While IndiGo carried 42.38 lakh passengers in February, a 54.2% share of the total domestic market, SpiceJet flew 9.62 lakh passengers which is 12.3% share of the market, the DGCA data showed.

GoAir, Vistara and AirAsia India carried, 5.81 lakh, 5.4 lakh and 5.21 lakh passengers respectively in February, it showed.

The report stated that the occupancy rate of the six major India airlines was between 67.9% and 78.9% in February

"The passenger load factor in the month of Feb 2021 has shown increasing trend compared to previous month primarily due to beginning of tourist season," DGCA said.

The occupancy rates for IndiGo, Vistara, GoAir, Air India, SpiceJet and AirAsia India were 74.4%, 73.7%, 76.5%, 78.3%, 78.9% and 67.9% respectively, the regulator's data showed.

"The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of Feb 21 has been 0.77%," DGCA said in the report.

The data showed that IndiGo had the highest on-time performance of 94% at four metro airports, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

AirAsia India and Vistara were at number two and three positions in February with 85.2% and 82.9% on-time performance respectively, the regulator said.

