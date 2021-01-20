Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >7.86 lakh healthcare workers got COVID-19 vaccine jabs so far: Centre
A medic worker conducts a dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination program.

7.86 lakh healthcare workers got COVID-19 vaccine jabs so far: Centre

1 min read . 08:41 PM IST PTI

Ten cases of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) -- four in Delhi, two in Karnataka, and one each in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal -- have required hospitalisation so far, govt said

New Delhi: In total 7.86 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till the evening of the fifth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

New Delhi: In total 7.86 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till the evening of the fifth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 1,12,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm across 20 states and Union Territories, it said, adding the final report for the day will be complied by late in the night.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Kamala Harris' historic inauguration attire designed by two Black designers

1 min read . 10:02 PM IST

Final certificate of covid-19 vaccination only after second dose: Government

2 min read . 09:46 PM IST

Govt blinks, offers to suspend farm laws for up to 18 months

2 min read . 09:34 PM IST

Madrid blast kills 2, apparently linked to gas leak: Mayor

1 min read . 09:34 PM IST

On Wednesday, 1,12,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm across 20 states and Union Territories, it said, adding the final report for the day will be complied by late in the night.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Kamala Harris' historic inauguration attire designed by two Black designers

1 min read . 10:02 PM IST

Final certificate of covid-19 vaccination only after second dose: Government

2 min read . 09:46 PM IST

Govt blinks, offers to suspend farm laws for up to 18 months

2 min read . 09:34 PM IST

Madrid blast kills 2, apparently linked to gas leak: Mayor

1 min read . 09:34 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Ten cases of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) -- four in Delhi, two in Karnataka, and one each in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal -- have required hospitalisation so far, additional secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said.

"There has been no case of serious/severe adverse event attributable to COVID-19 vaccination till date," Agnani said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.