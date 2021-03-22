787 incidents of suicide reported in armed forces since 2014: Govt data

The Army reported 591 cases of suicide, the Navy 36, while the number in the Indian Air Force was 160 between 2014 and 2021 (till date)The armed forces have devised measures to deal with mental health issues of their personnel and prevent incidents of suicide and fratricide, minister said