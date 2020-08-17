Subscribe
Home >News >India >787 new COVID cases in Delhi, 18 deaths
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a migrant worker

787 new COVID cases in Delhi, 18 deaths

1 min read . 10:23 PM IST PTI

  • Delhi's coronavirus caseload now stands at 1.53 lakh with death toll mounting the mark of 4,214
  • The active cases of the coronavirus disease rose to 10,852 while number of tests conducted was 14,988

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 787 more novel coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 1.53 lakh on Monday, while the death toll rose to 4,214 with 18 more fatalities, the Health Department said.

The number of tests conducted was 14,988. The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 10,852 from 10,823 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The death toll from the pathogen has risen to 4,214 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,53,367, it said.

On Sunday, there were 652 new cases and eight more deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

