NEW DELHI : The government on Wednesday informed the Parliament that 7,890 Indian citizens are logged in various jails of several foreign countries as of February 2021 and more than half of them are prisoners in Gulf countries where they went in search of better employment.

Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said with 1,570 prisoners, Saudi Arabia has the highest number of convicts and under-trials of Indian origin followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 1,292 Indian inmates. 460 Indian citizens are currently lodged in prisons of Kuwait, 439 in Qatar, 178 in Bahrain, 70 in Iran and 49 in Oman, the minister added.

The minister further said nearly 2,000 Indian citizens are logged in various jails of seven neighboring countries. The maximum of them (886) are in different jails of Nepal, followed by 524 in Pakistan, 157 in China, 123 in Bangladesh, 91 in Bhutan, 67 in Sri Lanka and 65 in Myanmar.

Muraleedharan further said 267 Indian citizens are lodged in various jails of the US and 373 in the UK. Singapore and Malaysia have 409 and 71 Indian national lodged in their prisons respectively. Philippines has 41, Thailand has 23 and Indonesia has 20 Indians lodged in their jails, the minister added.

The minister said Indian Missions closely monitor the incidents of Indian nationals being put in jail in foreign countries for violation of local laws or alleged violation of local laws. Apart from extending them all possible consular assistance, the Indian Missions also assist in providing legal aid wherever needed.

There is a regular process of consultation and coordination with countries concerned on the issue of repatriation of Indian nationals in foreign prisons including in the context of bilateral agreements for Transfer of Sentenced Persons, the minister added.

