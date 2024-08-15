Independence Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi hoists flag at Red Fort for 78th celebrations | Watch

Independence Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi has hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort for 78th celebrations. He is addressing the nation from ramparts of Red Fort, in what is his 11th Independence Day speech.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated15 Aug 2024, 08:22 AM IST
Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi today for 78th year celebrations of India's Independence Day.
Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi today for 78th year celebrations of India’s Independence Day.(ANI)

Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort in Delhi today as celebrations for the 78th year of independence begin.

Modi is addressing the nation from ramparts of Red Fort, in what is his 11th Independence Day speech. The address (during his third term as PM) takes Modi past Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of Red Fort during 2004-2014, and places him behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who did the honours 17 and 16 times respectively.

Also Read | Independence Day 2024 Live: PM pays tribute to uncountable ‘Azaadi ke deewane’
Also Read | PM Modi sports multicoloured leheriya print turban for 78th Independence Day

PM Modi's Speech

Addressing the country, Modi in his speech said, “Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable ‘Azaadi ke deewane’ who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them.”

“We are proud that we carry the blood of the 40 crore people who had uprooted the colonial rule from India...Today, we are 140 crore people, if we resolve and move together in one direction, then we can become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in the way,” he added.

“This year and for the past few years, due to natural calamity, our concerns have been mounting. Several people have lost their family members, property in natural calamity; nation too has suffered losses. Today, I express my sympathy to all of them and I assure them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis,” he said in sympathy.

Also Read | Happy Independence Day 2024 wishes, quotes and messages to share on 15 August

Viksit Bharat 2047

“'Viksit Bharat 2047' are not mere words, they are reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people. We are capable of making India developed nation by 2047 with our resolve,” he stated.

Adding, “We gave the mantra for 'Vocal for Local'. Today, I am happy that Vocal for Local has become a new mantra for the economic system. Every district has started taking pride in its produce. There is an environment of 'One District One Product'...”

“Path of reforms chosen by us has become blueprint for growth and not just for debate clubs,” PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 08:22 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaIndependence Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi hoists flag at Red Fort for 78th celebrations | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.000.00
      Chennai
      72,416.000.00
      Delhi
      72,276.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue