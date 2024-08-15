Independence Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi has hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort for 78th celebrations. He is addressing the nation from ramparts of Red Fort, in what is his 11th Independence Day speech.

Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort in Delhi today as celebrations for the 78th year of independence begin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi is addressing the nation from ramparts of Red Fort, in what is his 11th Independence Day speech. The address (during his third term as PM) takes Modi past Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of Red Fort during 2004-2014, and places him behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who did the honours 17 and 16 times respectively.

PM Modi's Speech Addressing the country, Modi in his speech said, “Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable ‘Azaadi ke deewane’ who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are proud that we carry the blood of the 40 crore people who had uprooted the colonial rule from India...Today, we are 140 crore people, if we resolve and move together in one direction, then we can become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in the way," he added.

“This year and for the past few years, due to natural calamity, our concerns have been mounting. Several people have lost their family members, property in natural calamity; nation too has suffered losses. Today, I express my sympathy to all of them and I assure them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis," he said in sympathy.

Viksit Bharat 2047 “'Viksit Bharat 2047' are not mere words, they are reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people. We are capable of making India developed nation by 2047 with our resolve," he stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adding, “We gave the mantra for 'Vocal for Local'. Today, I am happy that Vocal for Local has become a new mantra for the economic system. Every district has started taking pride in its produce. There is an environment of 'One District One Product'..."

“Path of reforms chosen by us has become blueprint for growth and not just for debate clubs," PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech.