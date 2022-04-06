79% app taxi users find 'Driver Cancelling Ride' as top issue, survey finds

The next question asked app taxi users about the most common experience they faced when they took an app-based taxi in the last 12 months, particularly in regards to compliance to COVID protocols of masking, social distancing and hygiene or sanitisation. In response, 35% taking app-based taxi this year said the compliance with masking, social distancing and hygiene/sanitisation was “Good", 11% said it was “Average", and 7% said it was “Poor". Breaking down the poll, 16% said “Masking and social distancing compliance was good but hygiene/sanitisation was average". 13% said “Mask and social distancing compliance was average but hygiene/ sanitisation was poor". 9% said “Masking and social distancing compliance was good but hygiene/sanitisation was poor". Only 2% said there was “No compliance to masking, social distancing, and hygiene/sanitisation protocols". 7% couldn’t say. On an aggregate basis, 60% of app taxi users in the last 12 months are happy with masking and social distancing compliance of drivers, however, they seek improvement on hygiene/sanitisation compliance. This question in the survey received 10,562 responses.

