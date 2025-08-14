Independence Day: 1,090 police medals announced; 16 BSF soldiers honoured for gallantry in Operation Sindoor

Independence Day: On the eve of the 79th Independence Day, the Centre has announced service medals for 1,090 police personnel of several central and state forces.

233 personnel have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 personnel awarded President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 758 have been decorated with the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), said a statement by the Union Home Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry said the awards include medals for fire, home guard and civil defence, and correctional services personnel.

Among the gallantry medals, the maximum 152 have been awarded to personnel undertaking operations in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), followed by 54 for troops deployed in anti-Naxal operations, 3 for duties in the North-East and 24 from other regions.

The statement also said that four fire service personnel and one home guard and civil defence official have also been named for the gallantry medal.

The gallantry medal is awarded on the grounds of a rare, conspicuous act of bravery, in saving life and property or in preventing crime or in arresting criminals, while the President's Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special distinguished record in service and the Medal for Meritorious Service for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

16 BSF troops get gallantry medals for Operation Sindoor Border Security Force's (BSF) Sub-Inspector Vyas Dev and Constable Suddi Rabha are among the 16 personnel who have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry for their exceptional bravery and unmatched valour during Operation Sindoor.

During the operation, Sub-Inspector Vyas Dev and Constable Suddi Rabha were deployed in the forward posts of 7th BN BSF on the International Border in the Jammu area, and they were detailed for replenishment of ammunition to forward troops. As they were performing this risk-prone mission, an enemy 82 mortar shell suddenly exploded near them, causing grievous multiple splinter injuries to both.