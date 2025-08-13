79th Independence Day to be marked with ‘Naya Bharat’ theme; PM Modi to lead celebrations at Red Fort

The central government on Wednesday announced “Naya Bharat" as the theme for the upcoming 79th Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The theme reflects India’s ambition to build a prosperous, secure, and self-reliant nation as it moves toward the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, an official statement said.

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the historic Red Fort and address the nation.

This year, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is the coordinating service for the national event, which will feature a ceremonial Guard of Honour, a 21-gun salute, and a special flypast carrying the national flag and the Operation Sindoor flag.

Upon arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi will be received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Then the PM will be introduced to Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Delhi Area, who will escort him to the Saluting Base for the general salute and Guard of Honour inspection.

The Guard of Honour, commanded by Wing Commander AS Sekhon, will comprise 96 personnel, including one officer and 24 members each from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Delhi Police.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, Modi will proceed to the ramparts, where he will be greeted by the Chiefs of the three armed forces and the Chief of the Defence Staff.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist the prime minister in hoisting the tricolour, which will be synchronised with a 21-gun salute from the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial) using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns.

After being hoisted, the tricolour will receive a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Air Force band, consisting of one JCO and 25 other ranks, will play the national anthem.

After the showering of flower petals, the prime minister will address the nation. At the conclusion of his speech, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will sing the National Anthem. A total of 2,500 boy & girl cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will participate in the celebrations. These cadets & 'My Bharat' volunteers will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart. They will be forming the 'Naya Bharat' logo.

To promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India for the first time on the evening of Independence Day celebrations.

The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country.