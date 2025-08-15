79th Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's longest and shortest speeches from Red Fort

79th Independence Day: India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today, 15 August. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi after hoisting the national flag as part of official events.

This is PM Narendra Modi's first Independence Day address from Red Fort after Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in May this year, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April.

Narendra Modi paid tributes to the defence forces in his address for the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor.

Here are some facts about speeches given by prime ministers from the Red Fort on Independence Day.

Hoists the National Flag for the 12th time Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort for the 12th consecutive time as Prime Minister since 2024. Before Narendra Modi, country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the Tricolour 17 times. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi hoisted the national flag 16 times.

Narendra Modi's Longest Speech Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the record for giving the longest speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.

In 2024, the 78th Independence Day of India, Narendra Modi spoke for about 98 minutes from the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke for approximately 90 minutes during his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on 15, August 2023. In 2016, Narendra Modi's speech from the Red Fort's ramparts lasted 96 minutes, followed by a 92-minute speech in 2019. In 2017, he delivered his shortest Independence Day address, lasting 56 minutes.

Before him, Jawaharlal Nehru held the record for giving the longest speech, which lasted about 72 minutes in 1947.

PM Narendra Modi broke Nehru's record with his Red Fort speech, which lasted 88 minutes in 2015.

Shortest Speech Former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi have the record for the shortest speeches—14 minutes—on Independence Day.

Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee have also delivered the shortest speeches on Independence Day.

