79th Independence Day: Who designed the Tricolour? Did you know first Indian flag had yellow and red? 10 amazing facts

Did you know who designed India's first National Flag? What the colours in the flag represented, how to fly the flag and how to avoid incorrect display of the National Flag? As the country celebrates its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, here are 10 amazing facts about the Tricolour or the Tiranga – India's National Flag.

1. When was the national flag adopted? The National Flag of India, in its present form, was adopted on July 22, 1947 – a few days before India's independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

2. What is our national flag called? In India, the term "Tricolour" refers to the Indian National Flag.

3. What do colours in 'Tricolour' represent? India's National Flag is a horizontal Tricolour of deep saffron (kesari) at the top, white in the middle and dark green at the bottom in equal proportion.

In the centre of the white band is a navy blue wheel which represents the 'Ashok Chakra'. Its design is that of the wheel that appears on the abacus of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka. The Ashok Chakra (also spelled Ashoka Chakra) is a depiction of the ‘Dharma Chakra’ (Wheel of Law).

The saffron colour in the top band of the flag indicates the strength and courage of the country. The white middle band indicates peace and truth with Dharma Chakra. The last green-coloured band shows the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land.

4. How many spokes does Ashok Chakra have? What does it depict? Its diameter approximates the width of the white band, and it has 24 spokes. This Dharma Chakra depicts the "wheel of the law" in the Sarnath Lion Capital made by the 3rd-century BC Mauryan Emperor Ashoka. The chakra intends to show that there is life in movement and death in stagnation.

5. What's the size of the Tricolour? As per the rules, the National Flag shall be rectangular in shape. The flag can be of any size but the ratio of the length to the height (width) of the National Flag shall be 3:2.

6. The interesting evolution of Indian National Flag The evolution of the national flag reflects the different phases of the fight for independence. The Ministry of Culture recalled the historic journey of how the country's National flag evolved to become the iconic Tiranga.

In around 1904, Sister Nivedita, an Irish disciple of Swami Vivekananda, designed a flag that is considered one of the earliest designs for an Indian national flag.

According to a government's press release, Nivedita designed a prototype of the first Indian National Flag with the 'Vajra' – the weapon of the Hindu deity Indra, representing strength at the centre – on the ideals of self-sacrificing great sage Dadhichi.

The interesting evolution of the Indian National Flag.

Her flag also featured yellow and red colours, and a white lotus in the centre, symbolising purity. The Bengali phrase "Bonde Mataram" was inscribed on the flag. The flag was displayed in the exhibition organised by the Indian Congress in 1906.

However, it did not gain widespread recognition or become the official flag.

The design that ultimately evolved into the Indian National Flag and was formally adopted in 1947 is credited to Pingali Venkayya.

Many flags were designed, but it was in 1921 that Mahatma Gandhi asked Pingley Venkayya to design a National Flag for the freedom movement. The flag should have a 'Charkha' as it represented self-reliance, progress, and the common man.

It was also called the Swaraj flag, the Gandhi flag, and the Charkha flag. However, in 1931, a seven-member flag committee was established in Karachi to modify the flag, and they gave it a new design.

Later, Pingley Venkayya's flag was decided to be modified. Instead of the Charkha, the emblem of Ashoka's Sarnath pillar, the wheel , was decided upon. None of the colours had any communal significance.

Finally, in July 1947, the Constituent Assembly formally adopted the flag of free India. The spinning wheel was replaced by the Dharma Chakra of Emperor Ashoka, symbolising truth and life. This came to be called the Tiranga.

7. Are there any rules on how to fly the national flag? Are there any rules for prevention of insult to the Indian National Flag? Yes. There are some rules and regulations upon how to fly the flag, based on the 26 January 2002 legislation. The use, display and hoisting of the National Flag is guided by the ‘Flag Code of India 2002’ and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

And yes, there are rules for prevention of insult to the Indian National Flag. The following should be observed:

• The National Flag shall not be used as a portion of a costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person, nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material.

• There shall be no lettering upon the National Flag.

• The National Flag shall not be used to wrap, receive, or deliver things.

• The National Flag shall not be used to cover the sides, back, and top of any vehicle.

• Whenever the National Flag is on display, it should occupy the position of honour and should be distinctly placed. A damaged or dishevelled National Flag should not be displayed.

8. What should keep in mind to avoid incorrect display of the National Flag? • The National Flag shall not be displayed in an inverted manner; i.e.; the saffron band should not be the bottom band.

• A damaged or dishevelled National Flag shall not be displayed.

• The National Flag shall not be dipped in salute to any person or thing.

• The National Flag shall not be used as a festoon, rosette, bunting, or in any other manner for decoration.

• The National Flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water.

• The National Flag shall not be displayed or fastened in any manner as may damage it.

• The National Flag should not be flown from a single masthead (top part of a flagpole) simultaneously with any other flag or flags.

• The National Flag shall not be used to cover a speaker's desk, nor shall it be draped over a speaker's platform.

• The National Flag shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material.

9. How should the National Flag be disposed of? • As per paragraph 2.2 of the Flag Code of India, if the National Flag is damaged, it shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method, considering the dignity of the National Flag.

• The National Flag, made of paper, is waved by the general public, but these flags should not be discarded on the ground. These should be discarded in private, keeping in mind the dignity of the National Flag.

10. Which material can be used to produce the National Flag? The Flag Code of India, 2002 was amended vide Order dated December, 2021 and National Flag made of polyester or machine made Flag have been allowed. Now, the National Flag shall be made of handspun and handwoven or machine-made, cotton/polyester/wool/silk/khadi bunting.