OPEN APP
Home >News >India >7 civilians injured in grenade attack at CRPF naka party in Pulwama

Seven civilians sustained injuries as terrorists hurled grenade on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) naka party here at a bus stand in Pulwama's Tral on Sunday.

"As per reports, a grenade has been hurled by terrorists at main bus stand in Tral, Pulwama which exploded in the air causing minor injuries to 6-7 civilians," said sources in CRPF.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"The injured have been given first aid at a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search is underway," they added.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout