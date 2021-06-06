7 civilians injured in grenade attack at CRPF naka party in Pulwama

7 civilians injured in grenade attack at CRPF naka party in Pulwama1 min read . 06 Jun 2021
A grenade has been hurled by terrorists at main bus stand in Tral, Pulwama which exploded in the air causing minor injuries to 6-7 civilians
Seven civilians sustained injuries as terrorists hurled grenade on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) naka party here at a bus stand in Pulwama's Tral on Sunday.
"As per reports, a grenade has been hurled by terrorists at main bus stand in Tral, Pulwama which exploded in the air causing minor injuries to 6-7 civilians," said sources in CRPF.
"The injured have been given first aid at a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search is underway," they added.
Further details are awaited.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
