OPEN APP
Home >News >India >7-hour daily load-shedding begins in Meghalaya due to power purchase dues
High voltage power lines (REUTERS)
High voltage power lines (REUTERS)

7-hour daily load-shedding begins in Meghalaya due to power purchase dues

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 07:41 PM IST PTI

  • The outages are being carried out in three shifts on rotational basis
  • The MeECL owes 74.65 crore to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) as transmission charges

Amid burgeoning dues to a state-run electric utility, the ailing power supplier company in Meghalaya is going for a seven-hour daily load-shedding across the state from Sunday, an official said.

The outages are being carried out in three shifts on rotational basis, a senior Meghalaya Electric Corporation Ltd (MeECL) official told PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A medic prepares a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus disease vaccine

Don’t let down guard on coronavirus, CDC head warns amid lethal strain

2 min read . 08:58 PM IST
Fuel retailers revise prices of LPG cylinders, which is primarily dependent on the international benchmark rate of LPG,

LPG price hike: Cooking gas rates up 50, here's how much you'll pay per cylinder

1 min read . 08:47 PM IST
Mexico will next vaccinate adults over the age of 60, a group representing 12% of Mexico's 126 million people, between February and April

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer vaccines

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden calls on Congress to ‘enact commonsense gun law reforms’

1 min read . 08:32 PM IST

The MeECL owes 74.65 crore to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) as transmission charges, and it was not in a position to pay the dues due to extreme financial condition of the company, the official said.

"We can barely afford to pay the salaries of our employees. Recently we had requested the state government to extend 113.47 crore financial assistance to make payment for the outstanding bills of PGCIL and to reinstate the letters of credit with central generating stations.

"Deliberations are going on at the highest levels of the government," the MeECL said in a statement.

The MeECL was forced to regulate about 70MW of energy and the PGCIL wanted a firm commitment on payment of 50 per cent of dues in one week and a definite timeline for the remaining 50 per cent, it added.

The state government has availed a loan of 1,345 crore under #AatmanirbharBharat from the Centre to clear all outstanding power purchase dues of the MeECL.

"The loan under the special package given by the Prime Minister will be disbursed to all gencos and transcos which include NEEPCO, OTPC, NHPC and PGCIL. We expect that we will be able to end all our liabilities to the generating companies and transmission companies soon," state's Power Minister James Sangma said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout