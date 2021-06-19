On the 7th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event on Monday, June 21. This year, the lead event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 will be a televised programme because of Covid-19 pandemic.

The International Yoga Day event is scheduled to start at 6.30 AM on all Doordarshan channels on June 21. The main theme of IDY 2021 is "Yoga for Wellness", which is aligned to the current pre-occupations.

The event will also include an address by the Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and a live Yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

As per the official release, the Ministry of AYUSH has highlighted the important role of Yoga in one's overall wellbeing, through various activities organised in the run-up to the International Day Yoga.

The Missions of India abroad are coordinating various activities in the run up to June 21 in their respective countries. As per the reports, Yoga Day will be observed in about 190 countries globally.

The Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), a specified sequence of Yoga drills of about 45 minutes duration, will be the vehicle that facilitates such harmony. Lakhs of Yoga lovers have already committed themselves to be a part of this activity, doing Yoga from the safety of their own homes.

Those who require guidance for performing CYP are invited to follow the live demonstration from the lead event (televised) on any of the Doordarshan channels. The Yoga demonstration will follow the Prime Minister's address and will be from 7:00 to 7:45 AM (IST).

This live Yoga demonstration will be further followed by messages from 15 spiritual leaders and Yoga Gurus namely: Gurudev Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr HR Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr Veerendra Hegde, Dr Hamsaji Jayadeva, OP Tiwari, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Dr Chinmay Pandey, Muni Shri Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr Vishwas Mandalik, Sister BK Shivani, S Sridharan, and Antoinette Rozi.

The observation of International Yoga Day is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months before June 21.

