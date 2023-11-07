comScore
7th pay commission: Assam to raise Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% for state government employees
Breaking News

7th pay commission: Assam to raise Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% for state government employees

 Livemint

Assam CM approves 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees as a Deepawali gift, bringing the total DA to 46%.

Mint Image

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets, "As a Deepawali gift, the state cabinet has approved a 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) for our state government employees. With this increase, the total DA for state government employees in Assam now stands at 46%" (40 kB)

Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 10:28 PM IST
