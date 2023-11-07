Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets, "As a Deepawali gift, the state cabinet has approved a 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) for our state government employees. With this increase, the total DA for state government employees in Assam now stands at 46%" (40 kB)

