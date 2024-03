7th Pay Commission: Central government employees could get their increased salaries for the month, a day early on March 30, as March 31 is a Sunday, as per a Jagran report.

It should be noted however that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to work on March 31, despite it being a Sunday, because it is the last day of the financial year.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Government employees likely to get 4% DA hike in March 2024

4% Increase in Dearness Allowance Approved

Earlier, the government had sanctioned a 4 percent rise in the dearness allowance (DA) for central employees. This increment, effective since January 2024, elevates the allowance from 46 percent to 50 percent. Consequently, employees are entitled to arrears for January and February.

As the DA reached 50 percent, there was also a corresponding increase in House Rent Allowance (HRA). Depending on the city's categorisation, employees stand to receive up to 30 percent HRA.

Also Read | DA hiked to 50%: Will it lead to higher basic salary for central government employees? Key questions answered

Further, the DA surge also triggers an augmentation in various special allowances for central employees. These include childcare allowance, child education allowance, hostel subsidy, travel allowance on transfer, dress allowance, gratuity ceiling, and mileage allowance. However, employees must claim these allowances accordingly.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world šŸŒ Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed ā€“ it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!