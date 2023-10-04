7th Pay Commission: Centre likely to announce DA hike for all government employees on THIS date
The central employees and pensioners have been awaiting a dearness allowance hike since July and as per expectation, the government can raise the dearness allowance from 42 percent to 45 percent.
Amid the government employees waiting for the salary hike ahead of the festive season, the Centre could announce a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) on Wednesday, reported DNA on 4 October.
