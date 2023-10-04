Amid the government employees waiting for the salary hike ahead of the festive season, the Centre could announce a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) on Wednesday, reported DNA on 4 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, the approval of the decision to hike dearness allowance is expected during a cabinet meeting conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This would be a perfect pre-Navratri gift for the central employees and pensioners if announced.

The cabinet decision on this issue is seen as crucial as the Election Commission may announce the dates for assembly elections in five states at any time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the imposition of the code of conduct, it may be challenging for the government to make this decision.

Await since July: The central employees and pensioners have been awaiting a dearness allowance hike since July and as per expectation, the government can raise the dearness allowance from 42 percent to 45 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If hiked, the salary for October is expected to include the increased dearness allowance and arrears from July to September.

Timely gift: Considering the festive season of Navratri commences on 15 October and Dussehra falls on 24 October, the latest hike in DA and arrears would be a timely gift. Also, the decision would benefit 47 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners, giving them relief from the burden of rising inflation.

Earlier in August, reports stated that the decision is likely to be announced in the month of September 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the retail inflation in the country has hit a 15-month-high level in July, the government is expected to increase the dearness allowance (DA) by 3% points to 45%, as per the reports. The DA hike will be effective from July 1, 2023.

It is to be known that the dearness allowance for Central government employees and pensioners is calculated on the basis of the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) brought out by the Labour Bureau every month.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

