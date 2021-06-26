7th Pay Commission: DA, DR arrears from July 1? Here's what Centre has to say

7th Pay commission 2021: The Centre on Friday has straightforwardly said that it has not issued any notice which talked about the resumption of DA to government employees pensioners from July 2021.

The Union Ministry of Finance said the 'Office Memorandum on Dearness Relief to Central government employees is 'Fake' and added that no such OM has been issued by the union government.

"A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021. This Office Memorandum (OM) is fake. No such OM has been issued by GoI," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

Lately, a fake notification went viral on social media in which it was mentioned that: "The undersigned is directed to say that the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief frozen during Covid-19 crisis is to be resumed from July 1, 2021. The additional installment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness relief due from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, shall be paid in three instalments. These orders shall apply to all central government employees and central government pensioners".

According to the order issued on April 23, 2020, no arrears will be paid for the period from January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.





The government had hiked the dearness of allowance (DA) by 4% in January 2020, by 3% in June 2020, and by 4% in January this year.

Meanwhile, the Congress party also demanded immediate release of dearness allowance (DA) to 115 lakh government employees, including armed forces personnel, that was suspended last year because of the Covid pandemic.

Hitting out at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it is a crime to "loot" ₹37,500 crore from soldiers, government employees and pensioners.

"Even in the Covid epidemic, instead of increasing the morale of 113 lakh employees engaged in the service of the country, the central government is trying to snatch their hard-earned money," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It is a crime to loot ₹37,500 crore from soldiers, government employees and pensioners," Gandhi added.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the government should not be insensitive towards its employees and armed forces, and not play jokes with them at a time when salaries are decreasing and inflation is rising.

Singhvi said the government should pay the actual arrears of DA to employees as per 7th Pay Commission and not play jugglery or pull wool into the eyes of the common man.

"This frequent shadow boxing by the central government, in respect of dearness allowance can only highlight and underline the mischievous, the malevolent and the Machiavellian approach of the government towards lakhs and crores of central government employees and lakhs of Army-related employees and pensioners within that category," he said at an online press conference.

"This non-payment highlights and underlines the clear hypocrisy, the clear double standard of the government, which speaks in two voices, forked tongues about nationalism. We demand an immediate restoration of the DA that was suspended last year," he added.

Singhvi said on April 23, 2020, the "government hit people's stomach with a kick by cutting ₹37,500 crore", which was payable as dearness allowance by the 7th Pay commission to 115 lakh government employees.

He said these include 41 lakh persons either serving or retired pensioners within the armed forces, the balance 65-70 lakh are central government employees.

The Congress leader demanded that the government pay them three instalments of DA due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

He said from July 1 this year everything should be restored on parity as intended and envisaged by the 7th pay commission.

