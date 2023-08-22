7th Pay Commission: DA hike for Central government employees likely to be announced in September1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:45 PM IST
As the retail inflation in the country has hit a 15-month-high level in July, the government is expected to increase the dearness allowance (DA) by 3% points to 45%, as per the reports. The DA hike will be effective from July 1, 2023.
All the central government employees are eagerly waiting for the July DA hike. The announcement is likely to be made soon. There is no official confirmation on the DA hike announcement date, but media reports are speculating that the decision is likely to be announced in the month of September 2023.