Gujarat government has approved a non-practising allowance for in-service doctors working in government hospitals and teachers of the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) medical colleges. The allowance has been granted in line with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission .

Nitin Patel, Deputy Chief Minister and State Health Minister, announced the allowance on his Facebook page. He called it a “Rakshabandhan gift" for the doctors and medical college teachers, who had been demanding it for a long time and had even gone on strike for it.

“Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has approved NPA as per the 7th Pay Commission to the eligible in-service doctors of government hospitals and GMERS medical college teachers as a Rakshabandhan gift," the note on Patel's Facebook page read.

This approval for non-practising allowance comes a few months after the Gujarat government in May approved the same for teachers of six government medical colleges, as per the 7th Pay Commission. It was done as a condition for them to call off their strike along with teachers of eight GMERS medical colleges.

The GMERS medical colleges are semi-government institutions established under the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society of the state health department. Gujarat Medical Teachers Association (GMTA) president Dr Rajnish Patel welcomed the government's decision.

"It is a welcome move that the government has accepted the pending demands of the GMERS medical college teachers and in-service doctors. They had been a part of the strike called by the GMTA, but the government had not approved of it earlier," Patel told news agency PTI.

