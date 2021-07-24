Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) to 28 per cent from earliet 17 per cent. The increase in DA will be applicable from July 1, an an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

The hike also includes the DA payable from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021. The decision will benefit around 2.85 lakh government employees and 2.62 lakh pensioners of the state.

The hike in DA will put an additional burden of about ₹210 crore per month on the state exchequer.

Earlier this week, Union Finance Ministry issued an order to implement the Cabinet decision to hike Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees to 28 per cent from July 1. Last week, the Union Cabinet had approved an 11 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1.

It is supposed to benefit more than 48 lakh central government employees, and 65 lakh pensioners.

