OPEN APP
Home >News >India >7th Pay Commission: Haryana govt raises dearness allowance to 28% from 17%

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) to 28 per cent from earliet 17 per cent. The increase in DA will be applicable from July 1, an an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

The hike also includes the DA payable from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021. The decision will benefit around 2.85 lakh government employees and 2.62 lakh pensioners of the state.

The hike in DA will put an additional burden of about 210 crore per month on the state exchequer.

Earlier this week, Union Finance Ministry issued an order to implement the Cabinet decision to hike Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees to 28 per cent from July 1. Last week, the Union Cabinet had approved an 11 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1.

It is supposed to benefit more than 48 lakh central government employees, and 65 lakh pensioners.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
The DA hike will benefit about 48.34 lakh central employees and 65.26 pensioners

Dearness Allowance (DA) increased from 17% to 28%: 10 things to know

2 min read . 14 Jul 2021
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (ANI)

Rajasthan govt hikes Dearness Allowance to 28% effective 1 July

2 min read . 14 Jul 2021
Night curfew will in effect in Haryana from 11 PM to 5 AM on all days of the week

Haryana extends Covid lockdown till August 2: Know what's open, what's not

3 min read . 07:41 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout