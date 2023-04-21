7th Pay Commission: Haryana hikes dearness allowance (DA) for state govt employees

In accordance with the 7th Pay Commission, the Haryana government on Thursday announced a 4% hike in state government employees' dearness allowances (DA).
In accordance with the 7th Pay Commission, the Haryana government on Thursday announced a 4% hike in state government employees' dearness allowances (DA).
According to a direction given by additional chief secretary (ACS-Finance) Anurag Rastogi on Thursday, the DA would increase from the current rate of 38% to 42% of the basic wage as of January 1, 2023. The arrears from January to March 2023 will be paid in May, however, the additional DA will be paid with the April payout.
According to a direction given by additional chief secretary (ACS-Finance) Anurag Rastogi on Thursday, the DA would increase from the current rate of 38% to 42% of the basic wage as of January 1, 2023. The arrears from January to March 2023 will be paid in May, however, the additional DA will be paid with the April payout.
In a separate order, the finance department said that the state government has also enhanced the dearness relief (DR) by 4 per cent which is payable to the state government pensioners and family pensioners drawing their pension/family pension as per the 7th pay commission structure.
In a separate order, the finance department said that the state government has also enhanced the dearness relief (DR) by 4 per cent which is payable to the state government pensioners and family pensioners drawing their pension/family pension as per the 7th pay commission structure.
According to the directive, the DR will increase from its current rate of 38% to 42% of the basic pension/family pension as of January 1, 2023. According to the decision, higher DR should be paid along with the pension or family pension in April 2023, and arrears for the months of January through March 2023 must be paid in May.
According to the directive, the DR will increase from its current rate of 38% to 42% of the basic pension/family pension as of January 1, 2023. According to the decision, higher DR should be paid along with the pension or family pension in April 2023, and arrears for the months of January through March 2023 must be paid in May.
Nevertheless, on Thursday, the Delhi government raised the minimum wages for employees in the unorganised sector. The administration said in a statement that the new minimum wage rates will take effect on April 1. The monthly salary for skilled workers has increased by ₹546, or from ₹20,357 to ₹20,903, in accordance with the revised rates. According to the announcement, the semi-skilled worker's monthly pay has increased by ₹494 from ₹18,499 to ₹18,993. The minimum salary for unskilled workers would increase by ₹442 per month, from ₹16,792 to ₹17,234.
Nevertheless, on Thursday, the Delhi government raised the minimum wages for employees in the unorganised sector. The administration said in a statement that the new minimum wage rates will take effect on April 1. The monthly salary for skilled workers has increased by ₹546, or from ₹20,357 to ₹20,903, in accordance with the revised rates. According to the announcement, the semi-skilled worker's monthly pay has increased by ₹494 from ₹18,499 to ₹18,993. The minimum salary for unskilled workers would increase by ₹442 per month, from ₹16,792 to ₹17,234.
Supervisors and clerical employees in Delhi will also benefit from the new rates of minimum wages issued by the Delhi government, the statement said. The non-matriculated labour force's monthly wage has increased by ₹494, or from ₹18,499 to ₹18,993, in accordance with the revised rates. The pay for matriculation passed-out and non-graduate employees has gone up by ₹546, from ₹20,357 to ₹20,903, as per the statement released by Delhi govt.
Supervisors and clerical employees in Delhi will also benefit from the new rates of minimum wages issued by the Delhi government, the statement said. The non-matriculated labour force's monthly wage has increased by ₹494, or from ₹18,499 to ₹18,993, in accordance with the revised rates. The pay for matriculation passed-out and non-graduate employees has gone up by ₹546, from ₹20,357 to ₹20,903, as per the statement released by Delhi govt.
On the other hand, the monthly salary of graduate employees and labourers with higher educational qualifications has been increased from ₹22,146 to ₹22,744, resulting in the maximum increase in their salary by ₹598, added the statement.
On the other hand, the monthly salary of graduate employees and labourers with higher educational qualifications has been increased from ₹22,146 to ₹22,744, resulting in the maximum increase in their salary by ₹598, added the statement.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.