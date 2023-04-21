7th Pay Commission: Haryana hikes dearness allowance (DA) for state govt employees

Nevertheless, on Thursday, the Delhi government raised the minimum wages for employees in the unorganised sector. The administration said in a statement that the new minimum wage rates will take effect on April 1. The monthly salary for skilled workers has increased by ₹546, or from ₹20,357 to ₹20,903, in accordance with the revised rates. According to the announcement, the semi-skilled worker's monthly pay has increased by ₹494 from ₹18,499 to ₹18,993. The minimum salary for unskilled workers would increase by ₹442 per month, from ₹16,792 to ₹17,234.